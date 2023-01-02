Jets’ Playoff Drought Hits 12 Years

Getty Images

Sleepless in Seattle.

That’s what Jets fans are feeling after a 7-4 season with playoff hopes…became 7-9 and playoff elimination with still a game left. What the heck happened? This Jets collapse would have been hard to fathom, if not for tortured history of the franchise. Twelve years now of no playoff appearances, more than anyone else in the NFL. It’s been a dozen years of futility. And there still is no answer for the most important position in sports.

No touchdowns. Five straight losses. Geno Smith getting revenge in a 23-6 win. There’s a lot to unpack on a new episode of “Gang’s All Here” podcast after a truly embarrassing showing from the Jets in Seattle against the Seahawks on New Year’s Day. Jets YouTuber Matt O’Leary, Brian Costello and me have you covered on the latest episode of the pod.

Gang’s All Here Podcast with Jake Brown & Matt O’Leary:

SLEEPER IN SEATTLE: I open up the show with a monologue on the Jets’ pitiful turnaround from 7-4 to 7-9. The team did not show up in Seattle. They were lifeless. The Jets had playoff hopes and now they are done. We leave this season still asking: who the heck is the Jets QB? They are not on the roster.

MATT O'LEARY STATE OF JETS: "Just Jets" podcast host and YouTuber joins me for the opening segment. At one point we were dreaming of ending the playoff drought. It's back to planning for QB and mock drafts and free agency. It's sad that this is where we are right now after talking about a team ahead of schedule just a few weeks ago.

MIKE LaFLEUR'S MURKY FUTURE: Absolutely terrible day calling plays. Third-and-4 draw play is unacceptable. There was no trickery whatsoever. They never used Chris Streveler, which makes no sense since he was active. LaFleur's job has to be in question with how terrible the offense has been. Matt thinks they will run it back with him.

FUTURE JETS QUARTERBACK: Mike White was bad Sunday. He's not going to be the starting QB next season. He's shown he's a good backup to step in and make a few starts, but he's probably not the franchise QB. The Jets starting QB next season is not on the roster. Derek Carr could end up being the guy. Maybe Jimmy Garoppolo. Maybe a pipe dream in Aaron Rodgers. The Jets need to find a legit veteran QB to take the reigns at least for 2023.

BRIAN COSTELLO: Coz stops by for the second half of the show from Seattle. – Coz questions LaFleur for the first time and would not be stunned if they decided to move on from him. That was a horrid day of playcalling. No touchdowns the last two weeks. Four in their last five games. That's hard to be that bad. Hard to kill the defense when the offense just is not scoring. -The only way Robert Saleh is gone is if Sean Payton comes here. It's playoffs or bust for Saleh next season. -Coz was on the latest "One Jets Drive" episode.

SUBSCRIBE ON:

Catch up on all episodes of “Gang’s All Here,” a New York Jets podcast, by subscribing to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Follow Coz and Jake on Twitter @BrianCoz and @JakeBrownRadio. New episodes of “Gang’s All Here” drop Monday and Thursdays.