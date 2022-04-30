Jets pick tight end Jeremy Ruckert in third round

With their final pick of Night 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday, the Jets selected Ohio State tight end Jeremy Ruckert with the 101st overall pick.

Ohio State tight end and former Lindenhurst High School star Jeremy Ruckert was drafted by the Jets on Friday. AP

That gives the Jets two Buckeyes through the first three rounds, with Ruckert, a Long Island native, joining wide receiver and first-round pick Garrett Wilson on Robert Saleh’s roster next season.

Though he was primarily a blocker in his four years at Ohio State, the 6-foot-5, 250-pound Ruckert did have 26 catches for 309 receiving yards and three touchdowns last season.

Get the latest updates on every New York Jets pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, plus hometown analysis from the New York Post.

His selection also gives the Jets another offensive piece. During the second round, the Jets selected Iowa State running back Breece Hall with the 36th overall pick.

Saturday, the Jets will have two more picks, at Nos. 111 and 117.