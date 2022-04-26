Jets pass on Dan Marino, pick Ken O’Brien

On April 26th, 1983, the New York Jets selected Ken O’Brien with the 24th pick in the NFL Draft. Three picks later, AFC East rival, the Miami Dolphins selected Dan Marino at 27. These two quarterbacks would be forever tied together in the history of the sport, as O’Brien ended up with a solid career for Gang Green, while Marino would go down as one of the best signal callers in NFL history.
