Jets, Packers making progress on Aaron Rodgers trade

Our long national Aaron Rodgers nightmare could be nearing a conclusion.

The Packers and Jets are deep in discussions for a trade that would send the longtime Green Bay quarterback to New York, but the two sides remain without a deal, despite Rodgers being all but certain to be a Jet in 2023.

According to a report from Yahoo Sports, one major sticking point involves protection in the form of draft pick compensation, should Rodgers choose not to return in 2024.

The two sides have reportedly agreed on the Jets sending second-round picks, one in 2023 and another in 2024.

However, the Jets reportedly want extra compensation for 2025 built into the trade should Rodgers decide to retire after one season in New York.

On their end, the Packers want escalators in draft pick compensation based on performance in 2023 (i.e. the 2024 pick becomes a first-rounder if the Jets host a home playoff game or make it to the AFC Championship).

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said Monday from the NFL owners’ meeting that a first-round pick was not “necessary” to make the trade happen.

According to the report, the concern over Rodgers’ availability in 2024 arose from comments he made while on “The Pat McAfee Show” about his darkness retreat.





Aaron Rodgers Getty Images

“I’ve got to admit, I went into the darkness 90 percent retired, 10 percent playing,” Rodgers said during his appearance on the show two weeks ago, before saying his mindset changed and that he wanted to be traded to the Jets.

Apparently, that was a big enough red flag for the Jets, and the “90 percent” comment has come up during negotiations between the two sides.

The Packers, too, are not thrilled with how Rodgers has been negotiating through the media.





Packers GM Brian Gutekunst Getty Images





Jets GM Joe Douglas Getty Images

Gutekunst essentially revealed Rodgers ghosted them throughout the offseason.

“I was really looking forward to the conversations with Aaron to see how he fit into that,” Gutekunst said. “Those never transpired.”