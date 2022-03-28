Jets owner Woody Johnson speaks on failed Chelsea bid

PALM BEACH, Fla. – Jets owner Woody Johnson spoke about his failed bid for English soccer team Chelsea on Monday.

Johnson bid a reported $2.6 billion on the English Premier League team but was not chosen as one of the finalists. Johnson said he began to root for the team along with his family while he was the U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom from 2017-21.

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson Getty Images

A Chelsea flag is waved during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Getty Images

“My interest in Chelsea is a I’m a fan of Chelsea,” Johnson said. “When I was over there, I couldn’t be a fan of a particular team. I had to be diplomatic. I had to like all the teams, but we were Chelsea fans. It’s London’s team. The concept of New York and London, I thought was one that we could do pretty well with that. I thought it would be another interesting endeavor for us.”

Johnson found out last week that his bid did not advance.

“Not getting Chelsea [is] disappointing,” Johnson said, “but the numbers have gotten so enormous that on one hand I’m disappointed and on the other hand, financially I think it’s going to be a huge challenge.”