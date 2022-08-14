Jets ‘optimistic’ with QB set for surgery

The Jets remain hopeful quarterback Zach Wilson won’t be out for long as he’s set to undergo surgery on Tuesday in Los Angeles to repair a meniscus tear in his right knee.

“We’re optimistic, but he’s not out of the woods until they get in there and make the decision,” head coach Robert Saleh said Sunday.

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) heads to the locker room Friday night after suffering a knee injury against the Eagles. Getty Images

Zach Wilson throws a pass during the Jets’ preseason game against the Eagles on Friday. USA TODAY Sports

The initial expectation is that Wilson, 23, will miss 2-4 weeks, The Post’s Brian Costello reported. The Jets open the regular season in four weeks against the Ravens.

Dr. Neal ElAttrache will perform the surgery on Wilson, who got injured during Friday’s preseason opener against the Eagles.