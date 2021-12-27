Jets OL Conor McDermott shows off TE skills with key TD catch

The play was called “Wally Cross.”

It is something the Jets have been practicing for about four or five weeks. Their extra offensive lineman, in the game as a tight end, would run 4 to 6 yards and then break right. Conor McDermott, who was the extra lineman for the Jets this week, was ready for his moment.

The 6-foot-8, 310-pounder caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Zach Wilson with 9:16 left in the Jets’ 26-21 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

“McDermott has been saying all along, ‘Hey. I’m an ex-tight end,’ ” acting head coach Ron Middleton said. “This guy came to me and was like, ‘What kind of release you think I should use? Should I go out-and-in or just swim him right now?’ Like, get away from me! We’re not getting you the ball! We ran this play twice in practice this week and Zach has thrown it to him both times with no pressure, no ad-libbing at all. Just, BOOM! Throw it to him and he looked very natural catching the ball. He made a hell of a catch today. I was so happy for him.”

It was hard to tell who was happiest about the pass after the game. It was Wilson’s only touchdown pass of the game (he did run for another) and he was thrilled.

“That was probably the highlight of my entire life so far, that touchdown pass,” Wilson said. “The funny part was we put the play in in practice and the O-line gives me crap for never throwing it to them. … I escaped to the right, and I just see this big dude with his hands in the air in the back of the end zone with nobody around him. I’m just like, ‘Oh my gosh, should I throw it to him? Is this happening? This is exactly what we talked about — what happens if I scramble and he’s open?’ The dude made an awesome catch coming down with it.

“But that was probably one of the [most fun] moments of my college, NFL, high school, whatever, career to hit that one right there.”

The Jets celebrate Conor McDermott’s touchdown in the fourth quarter. Getty Images

McDermott said it was his first touchdown since either middle school or high school when he was a “skinny 230.”

“When I was running and realized no one was on me, it was just exciting. I was like, ‘I’m catching this,’ ” McDermott said. “I saw him scrambling and then started waving. Then right when he pulled up, made eye contact, saw the ball and just grabbed it. My old tight end skills from high school came out.”

The Jets placed DT Quinnen Williams on the reserve-COVID-19 list on Sunday morning. He was the 20th player on the Jets to land on the list.

Michael Carter (left) ran for 118 of the Jets’ 273 rushing yards. Getty Images

The 273 rushing yards were the most by the Jets since their Oct. 7, 2018, game against the Broncos. … Braxton Berrios’ kickoff return for a touchdown was the first Jets’ kick return for a touchdown since Dec. 23, 2018, when Andre Roberts returned one against the Packers.

TE Trevon Wesco and C Connor McGovern both left the game with knee injuries and will undergo testing Monday.