Jets’ offensive line struggles in all facets of the game

The focus for the Jets’ offensive ineptitude will be on quarterback Zach Wilson after Thursday night’s horrible performance in the 19-3 loss to the Jaguars, but the offensive line cannot get away unscathed.

The Jets’ line was atrocious. The running game barely existed until Chris Streveler began running around in the third quarter. The Jets had just four rushing yards in the first half, their lowest total in 20 years.

“It’s not good enough,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said of their line play.

Jets running backs had just 11 yards rushing.

Zach Wilson throws a pass while under heavy pressure during the Jets’ 19-3 loss to the Jaguars. USA TODAY Sports

The pass protection was not much better. Wilson was sacked three times and the Jaguars were throwing the kitchen sink at the line. The Jets were failing to stop their pass rushers and the Jaguars were missing two defensive linemen.

“Everybody isn’t happy with the outcome of that game,” center Connor McGovern said. “We all know that it’s on us to perform better. It’s on us to protect whoever is back there.”

The line has been a problem for weeks and it appears that injuries have caught up to the unit. Left tackle Duane Brown has been playing with an injured shoulder all year. He chose not to have surgery before the season and now he looks like he is playing with one arm. Right tackle George Fant has been bothered by a knee injury all season and is getting beat regularly. The Jets have a backup at right guard in Nate Herbig.

They also miss Alijah Vera-Tucker, who is on season-ending IR with an elbow injury.

The Jets have now lost eight consecutive games in primetime. Their last win was Week 1 of the 2018 season when Sam Darnold won his debut on Monday Night Football in Detroit.

DT Quinnen Williams was active for the game after missing Sunday’s loss to the Lions with a calf injury. Williams registered his 12th sack of the season on the first series of the night. That is the seventh-most sacks in franchise history, tied with Muhammad Wilkerson’s total in 2015.

The Jets inactives were: QB Mike White, RB James Robinson, WR Jeff Smith, WR Denzel Mims, CB Brandin Echols, TE Jeremy Ruckert and safety Lamarcus Joyner.

The Jets elevated safety Will Parks from the practice squad for the game along with Streveler.