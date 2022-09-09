Jets offensive line in turmoil with Duane Brown out at least Week 1

Duane Brown is down, too, joining Mekhi Becton as injured starting tackles for the Jets.

Brown, the five-time Pro Bowler who was signed in August after Becton suffered a fractured kneecap early in training camp, also will miss at least Sunday’s season opener against Baltimore with a shoulder injury. Jets coach Robert Saleh said before Friday’s practice in Florham Park “there’s a possibility” that the 37-year-old Brown could land on injured reserve, which would sideline him for at least four games.

George Fant, who replaced Becton when the starter was injured in the season opener last year, will shift back to left tackle, with untested rookie Max Mitchell scheduled to make his first NFL start on the right side against the Ravens. Mitchell was the Jets’ fourth-round pick out of Louisiana.

Duane Brown talks with Jets reporters on Aug. 16, 2022. Bill Kostroun/New York Post

“Max is going to get his opportunity,” Saleh said. “One thing I can say is if you’re on an NFL roster, whether you’re practice squad or not, you’re one play away.

“I’ve said it before, Max is much further along than we thought he’d be at this point. So we’re very confident that he’ll be able to step in and do his job. We think his acceleration is going to go even faster, because there’s nothing like getting reps in the NFL and getting baptized early in your career. So we have a lot of faith in him.”

Fant had been limited in practice earlier this week with a knee issue, but Saleh said the six-year NFL veteran is “fine” and “ready to roll.”

Max Mitchell at Jets practice on Aug. 9, 2022. Bill Kostroun/New York Post

The Jets also will be without starting quarterback Zach Wilson for at least the first three games of the season due to a knee injury suffered during the preseason. Veteran Joe Flacco is starting in his place.