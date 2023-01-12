Jets offensive coordinator candidates: Five potential targets

The Jets moved on from Mike LaFleur on Wednesday. Now, who replaces him? Jets coach Robert Saleh has promised to cast a wide net. Here are some potential candidates:

Darrell Bevell

Bevell is currently the Dolphins quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator. He has been an offensive coordinator for four different teams. His most notable stretch was with the Seahawks from 2011-17. He won a Super Bowl with Seattle and worked with Jets coach Robert Saleh there.

Pep Hamilton

Hamilton was a Jets assistant from 2003-05 under Herm Edwards, coaching quarterbacks one year and wide receivers another. Hamilton is the Texans offensive coordinator but they just fired head coach Lovie Smith so he will likely be looking for a job.

Dolphins quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell (l.) talks to quarterback Skylar Thompson (r.) before a game against the Jets on Jan. 8, 2023. Getty Images

Texans offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton during a game against the Jaguars on Oct. 9, 2022. AP

Brian Johnson

It feels unlikely that the Jets will go down the road of young, unproven play-caller after just doing that with LaFleur. But if they do, Johnson is a name to watch. The Eagles quarterbacks coach is a rising star and has gotten a lot of credit for his work with Jalen Hurts.

Todd Monken

He actually interviewed for the head coach job with the Jets in 2019 but did not get it. Monken is now the offensive coordinator at Georgia and just won his second national championship there. Monken was the offensive coordinator with the Browns and the Buccaneers before going to Georgia. Could he be looking to return to the NFL?

Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson during a game against the Titans on Dec. 4, 2022. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Greg Olson

Olson is a veteran NFL coach. He is the senior offensive assistant with the Rams right now. With the uncertainty around head coach Sean McVay, Olson could be looking for a new job. If he is hired, many will then connect the Jets to quarterback Derek Carr, whom Olson coached with the Raiders in two separate stints there.