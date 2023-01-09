Jets offense will improve with injured players back

Reinforcements are on the way for the Jets.

Unfortunately for the Jets, they’re too late to save this season, which crumbled in the form of the six-game losing streak to end it.

But the Jets expect dynamic running back Breece Hall to return from his knee injury in time for 2023 as well as Alijah Vera-Tucker, their best offensive lineman, and Mekhi Becton, their mammoth tackle, who’s missed the past two seasons with knee issues.

The Jets were 5-2 and rolling when Hall and Vera-Tucker were lost for the season in the same game, at Denver. Without them, they closed the season 2-8.

Hall, a rookie, finished the season as the Jets’ leading rusher with 463 yards and four TDs — despite missing the final 10 games.

“After I went down, I feel like the offense wasn’t the same,’’ Hall said Monday. “I took part of that blame on me. That’s what they drafted me for — to be a game-changer, to be a big part of the offense, to be a playmaker. So, when one of your playmakers goes out and we lose AVT at the same time … the offense has lost two of its best players.’’

Breece Hall is confident the Jets’ offense will improve with the return of their injured players. AP

Breece Hall speaks to reporters on Monday. Bill Kostroun/New York Post

Asked if he’s optimistic about the team’s core, Hall said, “With me and AVT coming back healthy and Mekhi coming back healthy and all the pieces we have … we’re a playoff team. We have a top-three defense in the league and with me playing we had a top-10 offense. So, I think with me and AVT and Mekhi coming back we’ll be fine.”

Becton, speaking publicly on Monday for the first time since training camp, looked like he’s lost a lot of weight and sounded confident despite being out of the lineup for two seasons.

“I know what I’m about to do and what I’m gonna do, that’s what I’m looking forward to,’’ he said. “I know what I can do. I’m very motivated. You all seen me do it before, so why can’t I do it again?’’

Jets general manager Joe Douglas on Monday called this “a big offseason for Mekhi, and I think he understands that,’’ adding, “Certainly, our offense line has missed what he can do these last two seasons. This is a big offseason for him and it’s going to be important that he’s … in the best shape he can be in. That’s going to make for a healthy 2023 for him.’’

Hall said he spoke to several other high-profile running backs who’ve dealt with knee injuries seeking advice.

Mekhi Becton speaks to reporters on Monday. Bill Kostroun/New York Post

“I talked to Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey, LeSean McCoy, Melvin Gordon, a lot of guys around the league, and they were devastated for me,’’ he said. “Just hearing what they had to say about attacking rehab and keeping mentally right, it was a lot [of help].

“You see some guys may not come back the same [from knee injuries], but some guys come back even better. For me, I want to attack it and have that mentality that I’m going to come back better, and I feel like I am.’’

Asked if he’ll be physically ready by training camp, Hall said, “I’ll be ready for whatever the coaches need me for. I feel like I’m recovering at a faster rate than normal, so I feel like I’ll be fine.’’