Jets now counting on Aaron Rodgers as grueling wait continues

Aaron Rodgers should get flagged for delay of game.

The four-time MVP quarterback continued to keep the Jets, the Packers and the entire NFL world waiting on Monday.

Expectations were that Rodgers would announce his decision Monday morning before the free agency negotiating window opened at noon.

But that time came and went and as of Monday evening, the world was still waiting to hear from Rodgers.

The Jets were not panicking Monday and there still is a belief around the NFL that Rodgers will ultimately be traded to the Jets, but Jets fans’ blood pressure was rising on Monday with each passing hour and as quarterback alternatives went off the board.

Jimmy Garoppolo, who was seen as a potential fallback option for the Jets, agreed to a deal with the Raiders on Monday.

Mike White, who was a longshot to return to the Jets but could have been a possible pivot, agreed to a deal with the Dolphins.





This comes after Derek Carr signed with the Saints last week.

All of this means the Jets are counting on Rodgers to OK a trade.

Their other options are not very attractive.

Jacoby Brissett and Baker Mayfield are the top remaining free-agent quarterbacks.

If Rodgers does reject the Jets and decide to retire, general manager Joe Douglas could turn his attention to Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who had the non-exclusive franchise tag applied to him last week.

It seems unlikely that Jets owner Woody Johnson would want to give Jackson a fully guaranteed contract, which is what he is reportedly looking for, but the Jets will have to consider all options if Rodgers rebuffs them.

There was a report in the middle of the day Monday from former ESPN personality Trey Wingo that Rodgers, the Packers and the Jets had agreed on the trade but sources said that was not accurate and nothing developed later.





Still, Wingo reported the Jets were speaking to Rodgers first last week and he may just have been premature with his report, not wrong.

It seems certain that Rodgers is going to announce his decision on his terms.

Does that mean an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show?”

He does appear on the show on Tuesdays during football season and he announced his contract extension with Green Bay last year on the show.

Rodgers told former Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall on Saturday that “it won’t be long” before he announces his decision.

He also said there is a “time limit” to the decision, referencing free agency.

It seems like Rodgers’ only choices are to come to the Jets or retire.

Packers president Mark Murphy indicated last week in an interview that the team is ready to move on.





Aaron Rodgers seemingly wants to make his decision on his own terms. USA TODAY Sports

The Jets and Packers are not paralyzed by Rodgers’ indecision but it surely would help both teams to know exactly what he is doing as free agency gets rolling.

Teams were allowed to negotiate with agents on Monday and the new league year begins Wednesday at 4 p.m.

That is when contracts and trades can be executed and when teams must be under the salary cap.

Rodgers has nearly $60 million coming to him in 2023 and will affect the budget and salary cap of whatever team he is on.

For now, all the Jets and everyone else can do is wait and hope that an answer is coming from Rodgers sooner than later.