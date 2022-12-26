Jets not ruling out Chris Streveler role as Mike White returns

We now know who the Jets’ starting quarterback will be against the Seahawks on Sunday, but will their “change-up” quarterback play, too?

Chris Streveler had a nice Jets debut last Thursday against the Jaguars when he replaced Zach Wilson in the third quarter. He ran for 54 yards on nine carries and completed 10 of 15 passes for 90 yards.

Now, that Mike White is back as the starting quarterback, Streveler, who is on the practice squad, may not be needed. But could the Jets use him for a series or two against the Seahawks as a change of pace?

“We’ll see. He did a really nice job with it,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “I thought it was a cool, little wrinkle. I know people are familiar with Taysom Hill and all the things he did and still does for New Orleans. There’s a lot of guys coming back healthy this week, hopefully. There are a lot of roster gymnastics that would have to take place. But it’s something we’re talking about. It’s not a guarantee.”

Chris Streveler runs the ball for the Jets against the Jaguars. Robert Sabo

The Jets would have to use one of their practice squad elevations on Streveler and figure out a way to get him as one of their active players. That may be hard if the Jets have injured players returning this week. Last week, the Jets had five inactive players who were injured.

The offensive line has been struggling mightily recently, but Saleh said he is not considering any lineup changes.

“They’re fighting their tails off,” Saleh said. “The O-line has had a ton of injuries throughout the year. Just along the offensive line with the guys who we’re rolling out there now, they’re fighting their tails off — the amount of rehab and regen that they’re trying to get through week in and week out and the sacrifice that they’re making for this team just to be able to get out on the football field on Sunday is much appreciated. As far as personnel changes, we have the eight guys we’re going to war with every week and I promise you they’re in a lot of pain and they’re fighting their tails off.”

A look at how the Jets can make the NFL playoffs. NY Post graphic

Saleh said the team is hopeful that safety Lamarcus Joyner (hip) can play this week after missing the last two games.