Jets not in rush to upgrade defensive line in 2022 NFL Draft

As part of The Post’s 2022 NFL Draft preview, we examine what the Jets might do at each position. Today: defensive line Next up: edge rushers.

The Jets have needs all over on defense. The interior defensive line is low on the priority list, though.

Quinnen Williams is the best young player on the defense, and the team has veterans Sheldon Rankins, Solomon Thomas and Nathan Shepherd to be part of the rotation with Williams. John Franklin-Myers also can play on the inside. The Jets did lose a big piece of their defensive line in free agency when Folorunso Fatukasi signed with the Jaguars. Fatukasi was an underrated player for the Jets who was a key run stuffer for them.

The Jets need to draft an interior lineman who can be part of their rotation early and develop into a starter in a year or two. Rankins and Thomas are short-term answers at the position.

The earliest I could see the Jets taking someone on the interior defensive line is on Day 2. UConn’s Travis Jones may not make it past the late first round. If he does, he could be in the conversation for the Jets in the second round. It is more likely the Jets will take one on Day 3. Tennessee’s Matthew Butler, Ohio State’s Haskell Garrett and LSU’s Neil Farrell Jr. are all names to watch in the fourth and fifth rounds.