Jets not fazed by Bears’ QB uncertainty: ‘Nothing changed’

NFL coaches like to say they need to make a “game-time decision” on injured players, but the Bears took that to new lengths Sunday.

It was unclear who would start at quarterback for Chicago until Trevor Siemian jogged onto the field when the Bears got the ball. There was speculation all week that starter Justin Fields would not play due to a separated left shoulder. The Bears officially ruled him out about 90 minutes before kickoff.

The expectation then was that Siemian would start, but then reports came out that Siemian injured an oblique muscle during pregame warm-ups and Nathan Peterman would start. Then, the Bears said it would be decided at kickoff. Finally, it was Siemian. The Jets said the quarterback dance did not have any effect on them.

“We were preparing for Fields,” Saleh said after the Jets’ 31-10 win. “The only difference between Fields and the other two kids is the quarterback run game. All the pregame stuff, nothing changed. It didn’t matter. Once Fields was out, we were playing a completely different game.”

Robert Saleh walks off the field after the Jets’ win over the Bears. Bill Kostroun/New York Post

The Bears said they tried to let Fields see if he could go during pregame warm-ups but decided against playing him. Then, Siemian had his issue.

“During pregame warm-up, Trevor was out there. I think it might have been before that, you’ll have to ask him, he ended up straining his oblique,” Bears coach Matt Eberflus said. “Obviously, when you’re a passer, that’s a big issue to throw the ball down the field, so came in and got some medication. He thought it was going to be OK and then it ended up as he went through pregame warm-ups, he came back in and felt like he was OK. He ended up performing really well. Nate was ready to go the whole time. Nate was made aware of that. He was ready to go at the same time, too.”

Siemian led the Bears to 10 points on their first two drives and then got shut out the rest of the day. Siemian finished the game 14 of 25 for 179 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He said he was “embarrassed” by the injury since it was noncontact.

It was not clear Trevor Siemian would be available until he came out for the Bears’ first drive. Bill Kostroun/New York Post

RT Cedric Ogbuehi injured his groin on the first drive of the game and was replaced by rookie Max Mitchell, who was active for the first time since Week 4 when he injured his knee against the Steelers.

RB Michael Carter left the game in the third quarter with an ankle injury. Saleh said they believe it is a sprain. S Ashtyn Davis (hamstring) and LB Chazz Surratt (hamstring) also left the game with injury.

The Jets’ opening-drive touchdown was their first this season. … QB Mike White became the fourth Jets quarterback since 1970 to record multiple games with three passing touchdowns and 300 passing yards, joining Ken O’Brien (7), Joe Namath (5) and Richard Todd (5).

Hero

In his first start replacing an ineffective Zach Wilson, Mike White completed 22 of 28 passes for 315 yards with three touchdowns. He led the Jets to their first opening-drive touchdown of the season.

Zero

Replacing injured Bears starter Justin Fields, Trevor Siemian completed 14 of 25 passes for 149 yards with a touchdown and a red-zone interception. He injured his oblique during warm-ups but played through it.

Unsung hero

In his NFL debut, rookie Zonovan Knight carried 14 times for 69 yards. He was on the practice squad at the start of the season but Breece Hall is on injured reserve, Michael Carter injured his ankle during the game and James Robinson was a healthy scratch.

Key stat

10 Different targets who had a reception for the Jets, led by Garrett Wilson’s five for 95 with two touchdowns

Quote of the day

“I was talking to the ball and I was like, ‘Damn, you already know how I feel about you. I was kissing her and telling her it was going to happen soon.’ ”

— WR Elijah Moore on scoring his first touchdown of the season after tough times earlier this season