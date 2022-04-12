Jets NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Travon Walker, Garrett Wilson

As we move closer to the NFL draft, the intrigue of this year’s first round is only growing. For the first time in a while, there is mystery about who even the top pick is going to be.

All of that makes the Jets’ decisions at No. 4 and No. 10 fascinating. It is difficult to project who will be there for the Jets at No. 4. Typically, we know at least who the top 2-3 picks will be. With two weeks to go before the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28, we took another crack at predicting all of the Jets’ picks.

We used the PFF mock draft simulator to help us out and here is what we came up with for the Jets 2022 Draft:

Round 1 (pick 4) – Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia

Previous Pick: Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

In this simulation, Aidan Hutchinson, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Derek Stingley Jr. went in the top three. That left us with a decision between Walker, the best edge rusher left, the top wide receiver on our board, one of the tackles, Gardner or safety Kyle Hamilton.

We chose Walker. Robert Saleh’s defense needs pass rushers and Walker may be the best one in this class. There is some chatter that he could go No. 1 overall. Pairing Walker with Carl Lawson would instantly upgrade the Jets defense.

Travon Walker AP

Round 1 (pick 10) – Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

Previous Pick: George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue

I tried to trade back here to pick up a 2023 first-round pick, but the best I could do was moving all the way into the late 20s. The Jets need impact players and dropping too far back in the first round will lessen the chance of landing them.

Wilson gets the nod over Drake London because of his explosiveness. The Jets need someone who can take the top off the defense and Wilson has 4.38 speed and he was responsible for four plays of 50-plus yards last season. The Jets can create the Wilson Connection with Zach to Garrett.

Garrett Wilson AP

Round 2 (pick 35) – Travis Jones, DL, UConn

Previous Pick: Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan

Saleh loves defensive linemen and the Jets lost a good one during free agency when Folorunso Fatukasi departed for the Jaguars. Jones gives the Jets a nice rotation up the middle with Quinnen Williams and veterans Sheldon Rankins and Solomon Thomas.

Round 2 (pick 38) – Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

Previous Pick: Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin

The Jets added D.J. Reed at cornerback during free agency but they need to keep addressing the position. Gordon could compete with Bryce Hall and Brandin Echols to be the other starting cornerback and contribute on special teams immediately. He led the Huskies with nine passes defensed in 2021.

<br />

Round 3 (pick 69) – Troy Anderson, LB, Montana State

Previous Pick: Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State

Anderson played linebacker, running back and quarterback at Montana State and had success in all of them. A two-time team captain and high school valedictorian, he has all the intangibles that Joe Douglas loves.

Round 4 (pick 111) – Zach Tom, C, Wake Forest

Previous Pick: Dohnovan West, C, Arizona State

Douglas waits until the fourth round to address the offensive line, but he gets a backup for Connor McGovern who could develop into a starter in Year 2. The Jets need to address their depth on the line.

Zach Tom Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Round 4 (pick 117) – Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame

Previous Pick: Matthew Butler, DL, Tennessee

Douglas has taken a running back in the fourth round in each of his first two drafts. Make it 3-for-3. Williams gives the Jets depth behind Michael Carter.

Round 5 (pick 146) – Cordale Flott, CB, LSU

Previous Pick: ZaQuandre White, RB, South Carolina

The Jets need depth at cornerback and Flott is a developmental player who can contribute on special teams immediately.

Round 5 (pick 163) — Chris Paul, OT, Tulsa

Previous Pick: Sterling Weatherford, S, Miami (Ohio)

Paul was a four-year starter who can play both guard and tackle. He is a musician who records under the stage name “The Seventh.”