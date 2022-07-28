Jets’ new tight end C.J. Uzomah bonding with Zach Wilson

New Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah made an impact with his fashion choice this week. Now, he’s trying to make an impact on the field for the Jets.

Uzomah, who signed a three-year, $24 million deal with the Jets in March, showed up to training camp on Tuesday wearing a shirt with a fake Time magazine cover featuring quarterback Zach Wilson as “Person of the Year.” The shirt was a hit on social media.

“That’s my quarterback, man,” said Uzomah, explaining the shirt Thursday. “I’ve got to support that man in any way I can. I ran it by my agency and a couple of friends. I was like, ‘Zach, is this straight if I wear this in here?’ He’s like, ‘Do whatever you want to.’ ”

Uzomah and the second-year Jets quarterback have developed a bond that goes beyond his T-shirt. Uzomah was one of several Jets players who joined Wilson in Idaho a few weeks before training camp for some bonding time and extra practice.

C.J. Uzomah Noah K. Murray

Uzomah, 29, said the two are like brothers already.

“It’s like little bro,” Uzomah said. “It makes me sound old, and I don’t love it, but he is 22, he’s super young, and he is a little brother to me. We hit each other up. We’re living two or three doors from one another. That’s going to be fun. I’m sure I’m going to be knocking on his door randomly coming over getting food from him, from his chef. He’s little bro, man. That’s kind of how we treat one another. He asks me certain questions outside of football. I pick his brain about what he wants during football.”

Uzomah comes to the Jets from the Bengals, for whom he saw Joe Burrow make a leap in Year 2 last season and lead Cincinnati to the Super Bowl. Uzomah was asked on Thursday about Wilson making a similar jump, and the reporter used the word “if,” which Uzomah jumped on.

“Not if; he will. He has been,” Uzomah said. “He’s showing strides already. I don’t play quarterback. I don’t know the ins and outs of what they have to deal with on a day-to-day basis and making that leap from college to the NFL. I think the game is slowing down for him already. You can see it in his reads and looking off defenders, how he’s delivering the ball, the arm position. I’m not supposed to probably cuss, but he’s got a hell of an arm. He’s going to be able to make the throws. It’s just a matter of him slowing the game down. I think he’s doing a tremendous job already.”

The Jets are counting on Uzomah to be more than Wilson’s big bro. They are hoping he can give Wilson a weapon at the tight end position he lacked last year. It has been years since the Jets had an impactful tight end. Uzomah could end that drought.

Uzomah is enjoying his new surroundings. He threw out a first pitch at a Mets game and has been getting familiar with New York and New Jersey.

“Personally, I love being outside of the city. I’m from a small town, went to a small college. That’s just home to me,” Uzomah said of Florham Park, the location of the Jets’ headquarters. “Not saying this is like small, but this is a town. It’s super fun for me to be like, ‘I’m going to go to C&J’s deli’ and know some of the guys and get my usual Taylor ham, egg and cheese and go back to the spot. I feel at home.

“Then, you can also go to the city, go to some Broadway plays. You don’t have to go to the city to get good food, but go to the city to get good food. Go watch the Mets, the Subway Series. You can do anything. It’s been a fun transition for me, for sure. I love being here.”