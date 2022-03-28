Jets’ new offensive line will look differently than expected

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Jets’ remade offensive line will have a little different look than expected.

Jets coach Robert Saleh revealed on Monday that Laken Tomlinson, whom the Jets just signed in free agency, will play left guard and Alijah Vera-Tucker will slide to right guard. Tomlinson signed a three-year, $40 million contract with the Jets two weeks ago. It had been assumed he would move to right guard and Vera-Tucker, who had a solid rookie season, would remain at left.

“Laken’s been in the league for a long time, playing left guard for a very long time,” Saleh said. “AVT has shown the flexibility in college, he played tackle, he played guard. He’s got tremendous flexibility and he’s still a young pup and there’s a lot of things he can learn and I really think the dynamic of our offensive line will work really well with that interior. We have a really good one.”

Tomlinson, 30, has played left guard since entering the league in 2015. Saleh said it did not make sense to move him instead of asking Vera-Tucker to make the switch In his second season.

The Jets signed Laken Tomlinson this offseason Getty Images

Alijah Vera-Tucker at Jets training camp in 2021 Bill Kostroun/New York Post

“Laken has had a lot of success at left guard in this league as a Pro Bowler last year,” Saleh said. “It’s something that we just don’t want to mess with for him. AVT will be fine. He’s still young. There’s still things that he’s still learning. He’s very, very athletic. He’ll be able to pick it up quick.”