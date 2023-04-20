Jets’ Morgan Barron shows off scars from 75 stitches

Morgan Barron could be mistaken for Harvey Dent at the moment.

The Jets forward’s injury left him looking like the villain Two-Face in the Batman universe.

Barron took a skate to his face Tuesday night during the Jets’ 5-1 win over the Golden Knights in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

Amid a large scramble in front of Vegas’ net in the first period, Golden Knights goalie Laurent Brossoit inadvertently sliced the right side of Barron’s face with his skate as he fell to the ice.

Barron quickly exited the ice and went to the locker room, leaving a trail of blood behind him.

He received a whopping 75 stitches, and returned in the second period wearing a full cage on his helmet.

The full extent of the injury could be seen as he addressed the media on Thursday ahead of Game 2 later in the evening.





The Jets’ official account posted a picture of Barron speaking to reporters, jokingly captioning the tweet “’tis but a scratch.”

A gnarly laceration is visible from the top of Barron’s forehead all the way down below his right eye along with a significant black eye.

Barron, who appeared to be all smiles on Thursday, also had several bandages on his face, one of which was stained red by blood.





“You know some guys have told me it looks better than expected and some guys look at me like I’m a science project so I’ve kind of gotten both ends of the spectrum,” Barron told reporters, according to the Winnipeg Free Press. “I think it feels better than it looks.”

Barron also took a moment to express his appreciation for Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson, who pulled him out of the pile-up on Tuesday in order to avoid even worse damage.

“I’ll go give him a stick tap,” Barron said.





Barron’s feat of sustaining the injury and returning to the game galvanized his Jets teammates, who lauded his effort and sacrifice following Tuesday’s game.

Jets head coach Rick Bowness echoed that sentiment on Thursday.

“You talk about all in,” Bowness told reporters. “That’s all in.”

Barron is expected to suit up for Game 2 of the series on Thursday night.