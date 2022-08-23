Jets’ Micheal Clemons ‘plays with violence’ in active showing

Micheal Clemons, the Jets’ 6-foot-5, 270-pound fourth-round pick, speaks softly and carries a big stick. It’s unclear what sort of playing opportunity he’ll get this season, as he’s buried behind Carl Lawson, Jermaine Johnson, Jacob Martin and perhaps Bryce Huff on the depth chart at defensive end. But he does have the sort of attitude to make the most of it.

Here’s what he said when asked if he was pleased with his performance in the Jets’ first preseason game, when he picked up a sack along with a few pressures: “I wasn’t.”

Perhaps the second preseason game — Monday’s 24-16 win over the Falcons — gave him something to be happier about.

Micheal Clemons, 72, makes a tackle during the Jets’ second preseason game. Getty Images

Clemons made himself noticeable in run defense, making three tackles and drawing a holding penalty against the Falcons, using an athleticism that belies his size to get across the formation and make plays.

“Plays his absolute tail off,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “Plays with violence. He’s a tough block, just cause he keeps on coming. But overall, love where he’s at.”

Lawson, Quinnen Williams, John Franklin-Myers, C.J. Mosley, D.J. Reed and Jordan Whitehead all sat out the game on defense. Joe Flacco, Michael Carter, Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, C.J. Uzomah, George Fant, Laken Tomlinson, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Connor McGovern and Duane Brown sat on offense.

Denzel Mims, who is fighting for a roster spot, played on both the kick and punt teams, but committed a penalty on a third-quarter punt return. He was responsible for one of the better offensive plays of the night, picking up a 27-yard gain on a post route during a two-minute drill that eventually resulted in a Jets field goal.

Wide receiver Tarik Black left the game and was evaluated for a concussion. Receiver Irvin Charles left with a wrist injury.

The Jets committed 11 total penalties for 104 yards.