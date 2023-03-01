Jets meet with Derek Carr at NFL combine with Woody Johnson

INDIANAPOLIS — The Jets’ search for a quarterback continued here on Wednesday, when the team sat down with free agent Derek Carr, a source confirmed.

The meeting included owner Woody Johnson.

It was the second sit-down the Jets have had with Carr, who was released by the Raiders last month after nine season with the franchise.

Carr visited the Jets on Feb. 17-18.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas called it a “fantastic visit.”

Carr reportedly has also met with the Saints and Panthers at the NFL Scouting Combine.

He traveled to New Orleans last month to meet with the Saints.

The Jets are expected to make an effort to trade for Packers star Aaron Rodgers if he decides he no longer wants to play in Green Bay.





Derek Carr USA TODAY Sports

Rodgers, who emerged from his darkness retreat this week, has yet to make his plans known.

The former MVP revealed on the Aubrey Marcus podcast Wednesday that he found a “deep calm” from the retreat when it comes to figuring it out his NFL future.

Rodgers took a step back last season posted 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions as the Packers narrowly missed the playoffs.

Carr, who turns 32 this month, is a four-time Pro Bowler.

He is coming off a season that saw him complete 60.8 percent of his passes for 3,52 yards, 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 15 starts, which the Raiders went 6-9.

With free agency scheduled to begin on March 15, the quarterback decision should be made within the next two weeks.

The Jets, who started 7-4 only to finish 7-10 and missed the postseason, are trying sure up the quarterback position after Zach Wilson took a step back in his second season.





Jets owner Woody Johnson USA TODAY Sports

Gang Green ended up using Wilson, Joe Flacco and Mike White under center last season.