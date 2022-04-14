Jets may look to upgrade at running back

As part of The Post’s 2022 NFL Draft preview, we examine what the Jets might do at each position. Today: Running backs Next up: Wide receivers.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas has drafted a running back in the fourth round in each of his first two drafts. Will he make it three? It appears that Douglas hit on Michael Carter in the fourth round last year. Carter rushed for 639 yards in 14 games and showed promise that he could be a lead back.

The Jets’ system is based on the 49ers’ offense, which seems to have a new running back every year, so expect Douglas to keep trying to add to the position group. They re-signed veteran Tevin Coleman, but Douglas certainly could draft another back, particularly on Day 3.

La’Mical Perine, Douglas’ fourth-round pick from 2020, did not fit with the new coaching staff last year and could be in jeopardy of not making the team. The Jets also have Ty Johnson and Austin Walter back from last year, but neither is guaranteed a job.

Douglas could look at players like Georgia’s Zamir White or Michigan’s Hassan Haskins in the fourth round or a player in the fifth round like Notre Dame’s Kyren Williams or Cincinnati’s Jerome Ford.