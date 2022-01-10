Jets legend Don Maynard dead at 86

Jets legend Don Maynard, who was the first player to sign with the then-Titans in 1960 and a member of their Super Bowl III-winning team, died Monday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced. No cause of death was announced. The Hall of Famer was 86.

“He was a resilient man on and off the field — and someone that his teammates could always count on,” Hall of Fame president Jim Porter said in a statement.

Don Maynard playing for the Jets in 1970. Getty Images

Don Maynard making a leaping catch for the Jets. Getty Images

Maynard is the Jets’ all-time leader in catches (627), receiving yards (11.732) and receiving touchdowns (88). He was a four-time Pro Bowler whose career took off once he was paired with Joe Namath in 1965.

He caught six passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns in the Jets’ 1968 AFL Championship win over the Raiders, before he was sidelined with injury in the Jets’ upset win over the Colts in the Super Bowl.

He was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1987.