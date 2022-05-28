Jets lack depth at two key positions after strong offseason

The Jets feel good after a productive offseason during which general manager Joe Douglas filled some of the team’s roster holes, through both free agency and the draft.

“We’re better, and I know we’re going to be better,” head coach Robert Saleh said during organized team activities last week. “We’re young, we’re a year older, we brought in some really cool pieces, a lot of guys who stand for the right stuff, who live and breathe football. Now it’s just a matter of continuing to gain that continuity and confidence and, again, just take it one game at a time.”

The Jets have months of work to put in before they open the season against the Ravens on Sept. 11 at MetLife Stadium. There are many factors, from the development of quarterback Zach Wilson to team health, that will factor into how they will do this season. But with roster building pretty much complete, let’s take a look at where the Jets have improved and where they still have holes.

Biggest Improvements

Tight end: Jets tight ends had 534 receiving yards last season, the second-lowest total in the NFL. Douglas knew he had to improve the position to help out Wilson, and he did that this offseason.

Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas. Bill Kostroun

The Jets signed C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin in free agency. Those two combined for 110 receptions for 1,086 yards and eight touchdowns last season. That will give Wilson two security blankets he did not have last year. In addition, they drafted Jeremy Ruckert out of Ohio State in the third round. Ruckert can block and catch and will give the Jets depth at the position.

Cornerback: The Jets went young at the position last year, and though it was not a disaster, they simply did not get their hands on the football enough. Jets cornerbacks had just two interceptions, both by Brandin Echols. The team signed D.J. Reed, who had a good season for Seattle last year and knows the system. Then they drafted Sauce Gardner with the No. 4-overall pick. That should improve the defense, which was dead last a season ago.

Wide receiver: It is hard to predict how a rookie will play right away, but there are reasons to believe Garrett Wilson, the No. 10-overall pick, can have instant impact. He was considered to be the best receiver in the draft by most analysts and comes from a big-time program. This room should also be better with Elijah Moore having a year of experience and Braxton Berrios re-signing.

Defensive line: This might be the best unit on the team. They added Jermaine Johnson in the draft, signed Jacob Martin and Solomon Thomas, and we’ll count the return of Carl Lawson as an improvement to this room. Saleh’s San Francisco defense was built up front with a solid line. He may be able to duplicate that now with the Jets.

C.J. Mosley makes a tackle Getty Images

Still Needs Work

Linebacker: The Jets did not do much here, and the depth looks a little scary. C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams are good starters, but it drops off after them. If they don’t stay healthy, the Jets could face trouble.

Second-year players Jamien Sherwood and Hamsah Nasirildeen are still learning how to play linebacker after playing safety in college, and Sherwood is coming back from an Achilles tear. Kwon Alexander is still a free agent, and the Jets are interested. He would bolster this group.

Safety: Jordan Whitehead was a good addition to this room, but it is another position that lacks depth. Lamarcus Joyner is the starter at free safety, but he is coming back from a season-ending injury a year ago. Behind the starters are Ashtyn Davis, Elijah Riley and Jason Pinnock. None of them have shown they can be consistent contributors.