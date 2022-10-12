Jets know ‘they haven’t done anything yet’ despite strong start

The Jets are feeling good after winning two games in a row for the first time in two years and getting off to a 3-2 start.

But are they feeling too good?

Coach Robert Saleh said it is important for his young team to celebrate what they’ve done, but also realize they have not done much.

“I think confidence is contagious,” Saleh said. “I think our guys have deserved the right to feel good about themselves, but at the same time this league is very humbling, and it’ll take it away from you in a heartbeat.

“We still haven’t done anything yet. I think we’d be remiss not to reflect and appreciate what we’ve been able to accomplish to this point, but at the same time, you have to remind yourself, you’re still nothing in the grand scheme of things.” Only one team in the league is happy at the end of the year, and the goal is to get to that point every year, but to do that, you’ve got to take it one week at a time and stay focused on the moment and attack those moments.”

The Jets head to Lambeau Field on Sunday for a tough test against the Packers, who are also 3-2 and coming off a loss to the Giants. Saleh believes the Jets are not riding too high entering this one. If they are, they could be humbled.

“I love our group,” Saleh said. “I’ve said it before, I feel like our locker room, a lot of internally driven individuals who just want to be their absolute best every single day and I do think they feed off one another and they play for one another, but I don’t know, I feel like we’re grounded. I feel like our group just wants to come out and play, and just have fun, so, it’s a fun group to be around and we’re still going to have our ups and downs.”

Saleh on the controversial roughing-the-passer calls from this past weekend: “Sometimes, the refs are going to make mistakes too, they’re not going to be 100 percent. You want them to be, but they’re human, so you do your best to educate your players, and you do your best to get the quarterback down, in the manner that falls within the rules and whatever happens, happens.”

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers missed practice Wednesday with a thumb injury, but coach Matt LaFleur said they are not worried about his availability for the game. … LB Quincy Williams (ankle) returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday after missing the past two games. DE Jermaine Johnson (ankle) did not practice. LT Duane Brown (shoulder), DE Carl Lawson (ankle) and LB C.J. Mosley (hip) were limited.