Jets’ Joe Flacco remembers days he was wide-eyed youngster

He may be approaching his 38th birthday and playing in his 15th NFL season, and he has a good bit of gray stubble protruding from his training camp beard to confirm his age, but Joe Flacco remembers the days when he was a young player trying to find his way, awed by the presence of some venerable veterans in the locker room.

Flacco remembers, as a rookie in Baltimore, the first time he set eyes on linebacker Ray Lewis and safety Ed Reed — both of whom have since been enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“I’ll never forget the first time Ray Lewis said something to me, or the first time I touched his shoulder, dapping him up or something, and it was like the hardest surface I’ve ever touched in my life,’’ Flacco said Friday after the Jets’ combined session with the Falcons in Florham Park. “They were unbelievable and the best to ever do it at their positions.’’

Those players didn’t seem real to Flacco, because he’d been spending his Sundays watching them on television.

Now, Flacco is one of those guys.

Despite the standout career he has carved out en route to spending the twilight of his career in a Jets uniform as Zach Wilson’s backup — he has won 118 games in his career (including Super Bowl XLVII) and has thrown for more than 41,000 yards — Flacco is not likely headed to the Hall of Fame.

Joe Flacco throws a pass during a recent practice. Bill Kostroun

But that doesn’t make him any less of an impressive veteran presence on this young Jets team.

Just ask second-year receiver Elijah Moore, who was an 8-year-old when Flacco was an NFL rookie.

“I watched him all my life,’’ Moore said Friday. “When he got here [last season], I was amazed that it was him. Last year before some of the games, he’s been a great enough person to share some of his stories. It’s super cool to hear.

“You hear some of the guys on the sideline saying like, ‘That’s Joe Flacco. He’s a legend.’ All of us were born in 2000, so we’re young. Man, he’s a great dude and a great player still.’’

Wilson had arthroscopic surgery on his injured right knee on Tuesday and likely will be out of action for about a month, so Flacco has been taking the first-team reps in practice.

He was, by far, the superior quarterback on the field among the Jets and Falcons players during practice Friday, looking much sharper than Atlanta starter Marcus Mariota. Flacco’s day was highlighted by a long TD completion to Moore and by a pair of two-minute drills in which he led the offense to 10 points, completing 10 of 13 passes.

Joe Flacco Bill Kostroun

Flacco will start Monday night in the Jets’ preseason game against the Falcons at MetLife Stadium. He is expected to continue starting at least into the regular-season opener, while Wilson’s knee heals.

Last week, rookie receiver Garrett Wilson raved about Flacco’s veteran presence in the way he delivers the football to the pass catchers when he said: “It’s a lot of experience there with Flacco. He does a good job of making the passes receiver-friendly. That’s the best way I can put it into words. They’re pretty easy to catch when you take something off the ball when you’re running a slant route versus an out route when there’s got to be zip on the ball.’’

On Friday, Moore mentioned Flacco’s unmistakable demeanor in the huddle.

“He’s just very calm and nonchalant,’’ Moore said. “A lot of quarterbacks are very energetic, but he’s just very controlled and calm. I feel like having him back there has some swag to it.’’

Swag isn’t likely what Flacco is after, but he’ll take it. He relishes being the old, established dude whom the youngsters look up to, because it takes him back to those days of admiring the likes of Lewis and Reed.

“I don’t know if I’d ever be looked at like Ray or Ed,’’ Flacco said. “Those guys were just next-level. I remember walking into the locker room and seeing those guys for the first time. When you see those guys, it’s different. You grow up watching them. I’m fortunate to be able to tell those stories to guys. Everybody, of course, wants to know, ‘What was Ray Lewis like? What was Ed Reed like?’

“I look back and think how fortunate I was to play with those guys.’’

There may be a time later this season or next or further down the line that some of the young players on the Jets will carry fond memories like that about Flacco.