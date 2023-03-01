Jets’ Joe Douglas feeling ‘good’ about Quinnen Williams talks

INDIANAPOLIS — Jets general manager Joe Douglas sounded optimistic Tuesday about reaching a contract extension with star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

The All-Pro is entering the final year of his rookie contract and said after the season he wants a new deal.

Franchise ownership recently gave Douglas the green light to start negotiations, according to a source, and Douglas said he and Nicole Lynn, the agent for Williams, have been talking.

“We’ve had several good discussions with Nicole and Quinnen since the season,” Douglas said. “We feel really good about where we’re at. We feel good that this process is going to play out in the right way.”

Williams, 25, said he will stay away from the voluntary portion of the offseason program if the team does not give him a new deal.

Quinnen Williams Bill Kostroun for New York Post

Williams is expected to be paid more than Giants defensive tackle Leonard Williams and Colts lineman DeForest Buckner, who both average $21 million per season. The top contract for an interior defensive lineman is Rams star Aaron Donald’s deal, which is about $32 million per year. The Jets surely won’t go near that number.

Douglas said he expects second-year running back Breece Hall to be healthy for the start of the season. Hall tore the ACL in his left knee in October and missed the rest of the season. Hall was becoming the focal point of the offense when he went down.

Former Iowa State Cyclones great and current Jets player Breece Hall (20) poses with fans before their game with the Kansas Jayhawks. USA TODAY Sports

“Breece is doing great in his recovery,” Douglas said. “I know he had a visit with Dr. [Dan] Cooper in Dallas and he’s progressing great. Really, Breece, AVT, Mekhi, they’re all doing great in their recovery. We feel good about their return.”

Douglas declined to say whether the Jets will pick up Becton’s fifth-year option. … Douglas said the Jets will begin to make moves to get under the salary cap next week