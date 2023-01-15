Jets interview Marcus Brady for offensive coordinator role

On Wild Card Weekend, the Jets are busy. Maybe it will help them play at this time next year.

On Sunday, coach Robert Saleh was interviewing Marcus Brady for the team’s vacant offensive coordinator position, NFL Network reported.

Brady last worked in that role for the Colts. He is currently an offensive consultant for the Eagles, who have a bye this weekend as the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Marcus Brady interviewed with the Jets on Sunday. AP Photo

The 43-year-old Brady, a quarterback in the CFL in his playing days, joins Eagles assistant passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo and Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley as candidates to replace Mike LaFleur with the Jets.