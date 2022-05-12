Jets host Ravens to open 2022 season

Zach Wilson’s second season with the Jets won’t get off to an easy start.

The Jets will open the 2022 NFL season against the Ravens at MetLife Stadium, according to sources.

That means the Jets likely will see 2019 league MVP Lamar Jackson and the always-tough Ravens to get things started. The Jets have not won a season opener since 2018 when they defeated the Lions. That is also the last time they won a game in September.

<br />

Zach Wilson and the Jets will host the Ravens in Week 1 to open the 2022 NFL season. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

The Ravens finished 8-9 last season, missing the playoffs for the first time in four years. The team was hit hard by injuries, notably to Jackson, and is expected to be better in 2022. The team made a big move on draft night when it traded away wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown.

The game will be the first chance Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley faces his former team. He was injured when the two teams played in 2019.