Jets hoping Year 3 of their rebuild can look like Bengals

MOBILE, Ala. — Could the Bengals be a model for the rebuilding Jets?

The Bengals went from 2-14 in 2019 to 4-11-1 in 2020 to 10-7 and the Super Bowl in 2021. The Jets were 2-14 in 2020 and 4-13 in 2021. Jets head coach Robert Saleh was not ready to guarantee a Super Bowl appearance, but pointed out that the third season in a rebuilding process is when things can really turn around. The Jets are entering Year 2 under Saleh.

“I’ve been part of a few of these [rebuilds],” Saleh said Tuesday at the Senior Bowl. “San Francisco, it was Year 3 for us. Not to put a number or compare, but there is a blueprint. I know New York doesn’t like to hear time and all that stuff but it is what it is. When you develop within, you draft well, you select the right free agents and you build a culture that you believe in and you stay with continuity and you don’t fall into peer pressure with whatever Cincinnati has had to endure over the last couple of years, you end up reaping the benefits of your patience.

“We’re excited about the things we’ve got going. [general manager] Joe [Douglas] and I, we’re in lockstep. We see it exactly the same. We’re excited to attack this offseason and build this roster.”

Robert Saleh N.Y. Post: Charles Wenzelberg

The Jets can only hope that they are contenders like the Bengals and those 2019 49ers in Saleh’s third season in 2023.

Rob Calabrese will remain as the Jets’ quarterbacks coach, but will have more responsibilities this year with those veteran voices gone.

The Jets have some moving pieces with their coaching staff when it comes to the quarterback room. Neither Matt Cavanaugh nor John Beck will be back in 2022. Both of them helped mentor Zach Wilson in his rookie season. Saleh said they are looking to add a quality control coach to the quarterbacks room, but that is an entry-level position and won’t be similar to what Cavanaugh or Beck did.

“Over the last six weeks [Calabrese] took over the main voice in that room along with Mike LaFleur,” Saleh said. “Cavanaugh did a wonderful job and I’m very thankful for what he provided for us and John Beck and the things that he did. But Rob took a step forward and he was able to assert himself. I’m really excited about him. He’s the coordinator this week in Mobile. We’re really excited about his future as a football coach.”

Tom Brady notched one of the last victories of his career, over Saleh and the Jets on Jan. 2, when he led a 93-yard drive to win the game. Saleh commented on Brady’s retirement.

“He’s transcendent,” Saleh said. “He’s changed the game. He’s changed the rules. He’s obviously the greatest quarterback who has ever played. It’s well deserved.This league is going to miss him. His legacy is going to last for a very, very long time if not forever.”