Jets head coach Robert Saleh tests positive for COVID-19

The recent COVID-19 outbreak has hit the Jets.

Head coach Robert Saleh tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, and his status for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars is now in doubt. If Saleh cannot coach Sunday, tight ends coach Ron Middleton will handle the head coaching duties.

Saleh experienced COVID symptoms on Wednesday morning. Under the new NFL rules, vaccinated players and staff members only need to get tested when they experience symptoms. Saleh got tested and it came back positive. Middleton ran practice on Wednesday.

Saleh could be back on the job as soon as Thursday if he does not have any symptoms and can pass the testing required by the NFL.

The NFL has been hit hard recently with COVID cases. Saints coach Sean Payton and Browns coach Kevin Stefanski missed their team’s games last week due to COVID.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh tested positive for COVID-19. AP

The Jets have 14 total players on the reserve/COVID-19 list between the active roster and the practice squad.