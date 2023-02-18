Jets have looming questions beyond quarterback this offseason

With the NFL season now over, the offseason is about to hit full swing.

The scouting combine will begin Feb. 27, and that is when the league’s hot stove really will heat up. The Jets entered this offseason with one huge need, quarterback, and what veteran they add at that position is going to be the headline move of their offseason. But the decisions won’t stop there.

For the first time in a while, the Jets have to create salary-cap space. They are currently $264,498 over the salary cap, according to Over the Cap’s numbers. They can create $30 million with some cuts and push that number higher by restructuring deals or making some tougher cuts.

“As it pertains to our salary-cap situation … we feel like we still maintain a ton of flexibility,” general manager Joe Douglas said.

Here is a look at the Jets’ offseason (non-quarterback division):

Cap Decisons

There are several players who could be cut in the coming weeks in order to get under the cap by March 15, when the new league year begins. WR Corey Davis ($10.5 million cap savings), WR Braxton Berrios ($5 million), OT Duane Brown ($5 million) and S Jordan Whitehead ($7.3 million) are all candidates. None of them was overly productive in 2022, some because of injuries and others just because they did not perform well. The Jets would get close to $30 million under the cap with these moves.

The Jets would clear close to $12 million more by restructuring the contract of LB C.J. Mosley, who made the Pro Bowl last year and continues to play at a high level. Mosley’s 2023 salary is currently $17 million. The Jets can lower the cap hit by making most of that money a bonus, which would be prorated over the next four years. A move like that is often referred to as a “credit card” in the NFL, because it does not eliminate the salary-cap charges, but pushes them off to future years, so it has a long-term effect on salary-cap health. The Jets have rarely used that tool in recent years, but can afford to do it with Mosley.

The most interesting decision the Jets will have when it comes to cap space regards DE Carl Lawson. They could clear another $15.4 million by cutting Lawson, but he was a productive player in 2022. You can argue that moving on from Lawson would clear more playing time for Jermaine Johnson and Micheal Clemons, but head coach Robert Saleh loves his defensive line rotation, and Lawson was a key piece of the defense this year. If a team in need of pass-rush help offered a draft pick for Lawson, I think the Jets would listen. Otherwise, I think they will keep him.





Quinnen Williams Bill Kostroun/New York Post

The Quinnen Contract

Quinnen Williams made it clear after the season that he wants a contract extension or he won’t show up for the spring program. The Jets should get a deal done quickly. Williams is due to make $9.6 million this season on his fifth-year option, meaning he is underpaid. The 25-year-old was first-team All-Pro in 2022 and was a dominant force. He is young, talented and a good person in the locker room. If you don’t pay him, whom do you pay? The Jets have not had to take care of their own in a while. This time, they should. Williams should command $24 million-$25 million per year. The Jets can structure that in a way that he won’t take up much cap space this season. It is a deal they need to get done.

Their Own Free Agents

The Jets have 20 players scheduled to hit unrestricted free agency in March.

Here are the players I believe will be priorities to re-sign: LB Quincy Williams, K Greg Zuerlein and DT Sheldon Rankins.

Here are the notable players I think the Jets will let walk: C Connor McGovern, OT George Fant, QB Joe Flacco and S Lamarcus Joyner.





Quincy Williams (56) Bill Kostroun/New York Post

There are three notable players I think the Jets have to make a decision on: QB Mike White, DT Solomon Thomas and LB Kwon Alexander. White is the most interesting one. He could command around $5 million as a top backup option in free agency. Will the Jets bring him back in addition to adding a big-name veteran and keeping Zach Wilson? Does White want to return to sit behind a big-time acquisition and compete with Wilson to the No. 2? That will be an interesting one to watch.

Thomas and Alexander both had good moments and could be cheap veteran options.