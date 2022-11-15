Jets have ‘a lot of faith’ in Zach Wilson amid Patriots rematch

Jets coach Robert Saleh defended his quarterback on Monday.

As the Jets return from their bye, there remains a question of whether Zach Wilson can carry the team to a victory or if he can only be along for the ride.

Saleh said the Jets have confidence in Wilson and he thinks the media are still focusing on his three interceptions against the Patriots too much.

“We’re kind of holding him hostage to four, five plays that he had against New England, in my opinion, at least externally,” Saleh said. “Internally, I think everybody’s got a lot of faith in Zach to be able to run this offense and get the ball where it needs to get to and do it in an efficient manner and I do think that if we do need to put it on his back and put it on our receivers backs and put it on the O-line to protect, I think we’re capable of doing that. But when you start slinging it around and you ask the quarterback to make 60 plays a game, they’re going to make mistakes. It’s hard to play quarterback, I don’t care how good you are, it’s just hard to play quarterback in this league and it’s our job as coaches to make sure that he’s not being asked to do that constantly. If he has to, we have faith that he’d be able to.”

The Jets have a ‘lot of faith’ in Zach Wilson. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Saleh praised Wilson’s performance in games other than New England this year. Wilson only has four touchdown passes, but Saleh pointed out others where players were tackled short of the end zone.

“I think we’ve got confidence in him,” Saleh said. “You know, we talk about touchdown passes, like I’ve said before he is a yard away from having two touchdown passes against Miami, he had an unbelievable fourth quarter. He played really well last week against a really good football team.”

Saleh provided some injury updates. WR Corey Davis (knee) is day-to-day. Saleh said Davis stayed in Florham Park over the bye to work on returning. DT Sheldon Rankins (elbow) is out this week. Rookie OT Max Mitchell (knee) will begin practicing this week, which begins a 21-day window for the Jets to activate him off injured reserve. Fellow OT George Fant (knee) is not ready to begin practicing.