Jets get visit from free agent offensive tackle Duane Brown

Free agent offensive tackle Duane Brown, a five-time Pro Bowler, visited the Jets on Saturday, a source confirmed.

Brown started every game for the Seahawks in the last two seasons, but he remains a free agent. The Jets are searching for depth at tackle behind George Fant and Mekhi Becton. Brown visited the Jets and stayed for the Green and White Scrimmage at MetLife Stadium on Saturday night.

Brown, who will turn 37 on Aug. 30, made the Pro Bowl last year as an injury replacement. He has started every game in the past two years and only missed four games over the past four seasons. Brown was a first-round pick of the Texans in 2008, made four Pro Bowls during his decade in Houston and was first-team All-Pro in 2012. He was second-team All-Pro in 2018 with the Seahawks.

The Jets had Reilly Reiff in for a visit in June, but he signed with the Bears. Currently, Chuma Edoga and Conor McDermott are the backup tackles for the Jets.

Duane Brown Getty Images

Head coach Robert Saleh has enjoyed reuniting with defensive tackle Solomon Thomas, who played for him in San Francisco.

“He is the epitome of ‘All Gas,’ ” Saleh said. “He’s awesome. His work ethic, an example — OTAs, we have a bowling outing as a team, we come back and he goes right to the gym. He is constantly trying to better himself, trying to better those around him. He is constantly just 100 miles an hour, everything he’s got, doesn’t leave anything left in the tank. He is an undersized guy, but when you watch him play, he plays with so much explosiveness and power that he doesn’t get moved very often. Just really excited that he’s here.”

Third-year running back La’Mical Perine is buried on the depth chart behind Michael Carter, Breece Hall, Tevin Coleman and Ty Johnson. Saleh did not like it, however, when someone called him the forgotten man.

“I don’t think he’s forgotten because he’s also showed up,” Saleh said. “He’s in really good shape. He looks really good. He’s come a long way, too. He’s a bruiser. If I was going to talk to you about Perine, he’s a bruiser. He understands the playbook a hell of a lot more. He’s doing a better job at protection which was a big part of it a year ago. When his pads are laying forward and he’s moving, he’s very hard to bring down. That group is in a very, very, very competitive state with regards that all of them bring something to the table.”