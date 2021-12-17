This isn’t going to help Zach Wilson hit his stride.

Starting left tackle George Fant didn’t practice all week with a knee injury, and Jets coach Robert Saleh said his status is “on the fence.” Fant was listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins. If Fant can’t go, backup Conor McDermott would replace him.

That could spell trouble for the Jets against their blitz-happy opponent and stud pass-rusher Jaelan Phillips, who has seven sacks in his last five games. McDermott has seen very limited playing time this season.

Losing Fant could be a major blow for the Jets and Wilson, their rookie quarterback who has for the most part struggled in his first year in the NFL. Fant has filled in well for starting left tackle Mekhi Becton, who has been out since the opening week of the season with a knee injury. Fant has allowed just one sack and 18 quarterback pressures all year, according to Pro Football Focus. Jets quarterbacks have been sacked 2.8 times per game, which is tied for the fifth-most in the league, and that is with Fant in there.

George Fant at practice Thursday. Bill Kostroun/New York Post

Eddy Pineiro may have solved the Jets’ kicking issues. In his debut last Sunday, the team’s third kicker of the season was a perfect 3-for-3 in his first game action since 2019, including a 46-yard kick. This week will be a homecoming for him. Pineiro, who has dealt with injuries in recent years, grew up in Miami and will have over 100 family members and friends in attendance.

“I was like, ‘All right, I need to have a good first game so I can have a chance to go out and play against Miami in Miami,’ ” he said.

Offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (ankle), defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins (knee) and offensive lineman Dan Feeney (back) are questionable. Feeney and Rankings practiced fully on Friday for the first time this week while Duvernay-Tardif was limited.

The Dolphins’ running backs room added two key players on Friday, as ﻿Myles Gaskin﻿ and ﻿Salvon Ahmed﻿ returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Both are on track to play on Sunday.