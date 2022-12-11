Jets fall to Bills in injury-filled Week 14 crusher

ORCHARD PARK — The Jets have been road warriors this season, winning their first four road games. On Sunday, they were road kill.

The Bills beat the Jets 20-12 at Highmark Stadium and battered them in the process. The Jets lost defensive tackle Quinnen Williams in the second quarter to a left calf injury. The Bills also blasted quarterback Mike White so hard that it knocked him out of the game twice with sore ribs.

After missing two plays in the second quarter, White exited the game with 4:41 left in the third quarter after getting drilled in the ribs by Bills linebacker Matt Milano and was replaced by Joe Flacco. Right tackle George Fant was injured on the same play. On the next play, Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau beat Mike Remmers, who was in for Fant, and drilled Flacco, who fumbled the ball. Bills defensive tackle DaQuan Jones recovered the ball and the Bills converted the turnover into a field goal and a 17-7 lead.

Jets quarterback Mike White (5) lays on the ground after being tackled by the Bills’ Ed Oliver on Dec. 11, 2022. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

The Jets could not move the ball with White out of the game and the Bills extended their lead to 20-7 on another Tyler Bass field goal with 12:28 left in the game.

Just before Bass’ field goal, White came jogging out of the stadium tunnel with his helmet on and was able to reenter the game.

The Jets moved the ball with White back in but could not find the end zone in the fourth quarter when they needed to.

Jets quarterback Mike White (5) is tackled by Ed Oliver (91) of the Bills just as he throws the ball on Dec. 11, 2022. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Rookie Jermaine Johnson gave the Jets life with a blocked punt for a safety with 7:30 left to play that cut the Buffalo lead to 20-9. The Jets got the ball back after the free kick and were moving it downfield, threatening to make it a one-score game.

They moved it to the Bills’ 28 when running back Michael Carter fumbled with 5:34 left in the game and it was recovered by Milano at the 23, seemingly ending any hopes of a dramatic comeback for White and the Jets.

the Jets managed to get a 26-yard field goal from Greg Zuerlein with 1:18 left in the game to make it a one-score game at 20-12. And they got the ball back with one last chance with 46 seconds left at their own 20 and one timeout, but White threw four incompletions and the Bills secured the win.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs the ball for a first down against the Jets on Dec. 11, 2022. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

This was the first time this season the Jets lost two games in a row. They are now 7-6 and face the Lions at home next week with plenty of work still to do to secure a playoff berth. The Bills improved to 10-3 and increased the likelihood they will win the AFC East again.

The first half was dominated by both defenses and the weather. It was a wet, miserable day in Western New York, making it difficult for both offenses to throw the ball. Both teams punted on their first five possessions.