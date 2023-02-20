Jets face Derek Carr-Aaron Rodgers dilemma after ‘positive’ visit

The window for the Jets to decide between Derek Carr and Aaron Rodgers — between a free-agent signing and a trade scenario that might not even exist — could close quickly as they figure out their quarterback for 2023.

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington said on “Get Up” on Monday that “we have some hard conversations that are going to be happening in Florham Park this week” following a weekend meeting with Carr that went “really well.”

“I’m told that it was a very positive meeting, that the Jets really believe that Derek Carr is the type of quarterback that can lead them to a potential championship,” Darlington said during the segment.

The Jets now have to decide whether to pursue Carr or wait to see what Rodgers — currently debating his future, as both an active NFL quarterback and member of the Packers, on a darkness retreat — ultimately decides. They’re “fascinated” at the idea of adding Rodgers, Darlington reported, but the two distinct timelines have created the “ultimate predicament” for the Jets.

“Right now, we’re looking at a situation where Aaron Rodgers hasn’t even gone to the Packers to say whether he wants to be traded,” Darlington said. “We don’t know if the Packers would be willing to trade him. We obviously know that there’s a decision to be made there. So do the Jets go hard for Derek Carr now, or do they risk potentially losing him and waiting it out for Aaron Rodgers?”





Former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr had a “positive” visit with the Jets over the weekend. Getty Images





Packers star Aaron Rodgers hasn’t determined his plans for next season. Getty Images

Carr visited with the Jets over the weekend, as The Post’s Paul Schwartz confirmed Friday, after the Raiders released him earlier in the week. He had visited with the Saints, but then informed the team that he wouldn’t approve a trade to New Orleans — or any other NFL team. So the Raiders, by parting ways with their 31-year-old quarterback, avoided having to pay Carr more than $40 million that would’ve become guaranteed Feb. 15.

Rodgers, though, has navigated another offseason of uncertainty. Despite having one of the worst statistical seasons of his NFL career (3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns, 12 interceptions,) he emerged as the centerpiece of the Jets’ desire to upgrade with a veteran quarterback. But the 39-year-old hasn’t publicly announced whether he’ll return next season or retire — and, if he returns, whether he’ll remain with the Packers or seek a trade elsewhere.

The Post’s Brian Costello reported ahead of the Super Bowl that the Jets have engaged in “preliminary discussions” with the Packers, preparing for the scenario where Rodgers does become available via trade. And recently, according to multiple reports, the Packers have appeared ready to move on from their star quarterback for a variety of reasons, including, according to longtime Packers beat writer Bob McGinn, that they’re “disgusted” and “done” with him.