Jets embracing playoff goal as NFL training camp begins

New Jets cornerback D.J. Reed summed up the feeling around the team on Tuesday.

“I would say the word excitement,” Reed said on the day the Jets players reported to training camp. “I think everybody’s excited. Me personally, I couldn’t sleep last night because I was just so happy and anxious to get things going again.”

Things will get rolling Wednesday with the first practice of training camp, and Reed will be one of many new faces on the team. Those new acquisitions in free agency and through the draft have created optimism around the Jets that has not existed in some while.

The Jets have the longest playoff drought in the NFL at 11 seasons. They have not had a winning season since 2015 and have gone 6-27 in the last two seasons. Despite all that, the Jets have hope that things will be different in 2022.

Veteran linebacker C.J. Mosley recently said it is “playoffs or bust” for the Jets and said Tuesday he believes the postseason is a realistic goal for this group.

Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley (57) stretches at practice in Florham Park, N.J. Bill Kostroun/New York Post

“I feel it’s a realistic goal because that’s why we play this game,” Mosley said. “I’m here to win football games, leave a legacy wherever you are. Guys came here this offseason to try to win and be great in New Jersey/New York. That should be everybody’s expectations every day they wake up and every day they come to the building.”

On Tuesday, the players described a team that has good chemistry and is happy to be together. Of course everyone in the NFL is undefeated at the moment and optimism is never higher than the beginning of training camp.

Reed said the key to achieving the goal that Mosley set will be everyone committing to the work to turn the Jets around.

“I think he’s spot on,” Reed said of Mosley’s assessment about the playoffs being realistic. “I think it’s just going to take everyone to be at their best. I think that isn’t just on Sundays. I think that’s an everyday commitment.”

To that end, Reed said he texted his girlfriend as camp began to say, “I love you. I’m back in that mode. I’m about to dial in.”

Jets cornerback D.J. Reed runs a drill during OTAs in Florham Park, N.J. Bill Kostroun/New York Post

The Jets made major additions on both sides of the ball this offseason. On defense, Reed is part of a revamped secondary along with safety Jordan Whitehead and first-round pick Sauce Gardner at cornerback. The team also is getting Carl Lawson back from injury and added pass rusher Jermaine Johnson in the draft.

“This defense can be spectacular,” defensive tackle Quinnen Williams said. “The sky’s the limit for this defense. We just have to continue to work hard each and every day. Today is training camp, Day 1. We’ve got a long way to go. Just attack each and every day, just doing the things we know we can do.”

On offense, general manager Joe Douglas has tried to surround quarterback Zach Wilson with talent to help him in his second season. He added wide receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall in the draft and guard Laken Tomlinson and tight ends C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin in free agency.

“We’re really excited about this season and what we can do but I think it’s really just a day-to-day approach,” Conklin said. “We’re ready to get back today. We’re going to work and grow today as a team. I think if we just attack every day with the mindset to get better that we’re going to be in a good spot when camp wraps up.”