Jets’ Elijah Moore ‘grateful’ for lessons he learned as a rookie

Elijah Moore admittedly didn’t have the rookie season he envisioned, even if he led the Jets last season in receiving yards despite playing in just 11 of their 17 games due to injuries.

The team’s second-round pick out of Mississippi State managed only nine receptions for 79 yards and zero touchdowns in his first five games, before getting into the end zone five times on 34 catches for 459 yards over his final six appearances for the 4-13 Jets.

“Rookie year is about learning. I didn’t do what I wanted to do, but I learned a lot, so I’m grateful,” Moore said after Thursday’s practice in preparation for Sunday’s season opener against Baltimore. “What do you think every rookie wants? They want to win, and we ain’t win that much.

“But I learned a lot. To break it down, I’d be here all day.”

Elijah Moore Bill Kostroun

Veteran linebacker C.J. Mosley says the team’s confidence is high in Joe Flacco, a former teammate with the Ravens, in starting quarterback Zach Wilson’s absence.

“Anytime you have a quarterback that’s been in the league a long time, that gives you that comfortability,” Mosley said. “Just because he’s played a long time doesn’t mean we’re gonna win every game, but me personally playing with him in Baltimore, seeing what he can do, him being the MVP of a Super Bowl, winning those big playoff games and having that experience, it gives you the comfortability with him being back there. … We all know what he’s capable of.”

Special teams coach Brant Boyer gushed about Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, who nailed a league-record 66-yard field goal in September of last season. Tucker also owns the highest field-goal percentage in NFL history at 91.06 percent.

“Well, I think, just my humble, honest opinion, he’s got to be considered as one of the best ever, if not the best ever to do it,” Boyer said. “With the record kick, his range is crazy, and he’s got some really big guys up front who do a great job of protecting him. You have to try to affect his kicks.”

In addition to the two players that did not practice Thursday — quarterback Wilson (knee) and left tackle Duane Brown (shoulder) — the Jets officially listed right tackle George Fant (knee), offensive lineman Conor McDermott (ankle) and cornerback D.J. Reed (knee) as limited. Cornerback Justin Hardee (calf) was upgraded from limited to full participation.

— Additional reporting by Zach Braziller