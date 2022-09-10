Jets’ Duane Brown to be placed on IR, will miss at least a month

The Jets will be without starting left tackle Duane Brown for at least four weeks.
Brown is being placed on injured reserve, according to a source. He suffered a shoulder injury on Monday in practice and had been ruled out of Sunday’s game with the Ravens already.
The Jets are hopeful that Brown will be able to return this season. He is eligible to come off IR for their Week 5 game against the Dolphins.
The Jets signed Brown to a two-year, $20 million contract last month after Mekhi Becton was lost for the season to a knee injury.
With Brown out, the Jets will start George Fant at left tackle and rookie Max Mitchell at right tackle on Sunday against Baltimore.