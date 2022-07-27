Jets' Denzel Mims has strong outing on first day of training camp

Observations from Wednesdays’ Jets training camp session.

Catching an early wave

WR Denzel Mims had a big first day. Mims caught four passes, three that were impressive contested catches. He was working against the second- and third-team defenses, so that should be factored into the evaluation but after a disappointing 2021, it was a strong start for Mims.

Denzel Mims
AP

Early red-zone woes

The offense had a pretty good day except for a red-zone period that included a sack and an interception. QB Zach Wilson threw a low ball that CB D.J. Reed dove and caught before it hit the ground.

Caught my eye

WR Elijah Moore had a drop then responded on the next play with a nice catch. The Jets have some depth at wide receiver for the first time in a long time.

Medical report

RB Tevin Coleman is on the non-football injury list with an illness, coach Robert Saleh said. He and rookie TE Jeremy Ruckert, who is recovering from a foot injury, were the only players who did not practice. … LT George Fant was removed from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list on Wednesday morning and he practiced fully.