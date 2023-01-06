Jets D-coordinator Jeff Ulbrich recalls teammate’s death

As Jeff Ulbrich watched the Bills and Bengals play on TV Monday night and witnessed the horrific injury to Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin, he had a terrible feeling in his gut.

“I lost a teammate, Thomas Herrion. We were playing Denver and he was part of a game-winning drive, came into the locker room and he had a grand mal seizure and he died in front of us in the locker room,’’ the Jets defensive coordinator and former 49ers linebacker said Thursday. “[The Hamlin injury] took me back to that moment, that every time when these players come out of the game unscathed and healthy how appreciative I am — win, lose or draw.’’

Herrion was a 49ers offensive lineman and died after that 2005 preseason game against the Broncos.

Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will have a big challenge containing Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.
Ulbrich said watching the Hamlin injury was “just a reminder of how violent this game is and how fragile life is and the risk that these players take when they cross the white lines.’’

“It’s a reason that the connection between these players is so deep, because there is a level of risk when they play this game that brings guys together. I’m praying for the young man. It’s just so sad and it bothers me on a very deep level.’’