Jets cover at home vs. Lions

Home team in CAPS:

Sunday

Patriots (+1) over RAIDERS:

Given how the Silver and Black are tough to rely upon in terms of finishing games the right way, we’ll happily look the Patriots’ way, given how they need to finish this season under a full head of steam. Expect further disappointment from the home side.

JETS (-1.5) over Lions

Ribs injury to Mike White means Jets QB Zach Wilson will return to starting role, with Joe Flacco standing next in line. This market is tight, with good reason, though Lions are currently going great guns. We’re not overly enamored with the Lions defense, which leaves the door open for a narrow escape by the Jets.

Falcons (+4) over SAINTS

New Orleans won this divisional by a single point in the season opener. The Falcons have receded marginally in recent weeks, but even with rookie Desmond Ridder now standing in at quarterback for these visitors, don’t expect a rout for the home side. These divisional foes know the other well.

Zach Wilson

Texans (+14) over CHIEFS

Kansas City continues to glide along, establishing chunky leads while leaving enough left in the tank to hold foes safe. Nice work, if you can get it, and this fat favorite looks to roll on, but fact remains this is K.C.’s third straight roadie.

BEARS (+9) over Eagles

Very close call, as the Eagles look to keep up their torrid pace, while the Bears are looking another season or two down the road, on their path to better things. There would look to be better things to do on this card. Philly looks to survive, advance and visit Dallas in their third straight road game, next Saturday.

Steelers (+2.5) over PANTHERS

Another tighter-than-the-paint-on-a-fence matchup! Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin would no doubt like to extend his sustained stretch of winning seasons while representing the Steel City … a tough assignment, from their prevailing standing at three games under .500. QB Mitch Trubisky will start vs. Carolina.

JAGUARS (+4) over Cowboys

If you have successfully divined multiple reasons why the Jags are pulling all this moolah in this situation, we salute you. Can envision the ’Boys winning this on established class, but it’s tough to anticipate a comfortable daylight victory from this favorite in their current state.

Cardinals (+3) over BRONCOS

Denver has hung superficially tough against superior foes in its past couple of afternoon regular-season efforts. The red birds have done better work away from the desert than under autumn/winter sun. We’re not arguing with the established pattern at this point in the season. Take what they give you.

Titans (+2.5) over CHARGERS

Give the Chargers legitimate props for getting the best of the Bolts to keep within fighting postseason range, with their upset triumph over the Dolphins. Difficult call now, until we get greater and later feedback information regarding who’s in and who’s out, off the injury lists.



Bengals (-3.5) over BUCCANEERS

One handwringing call, but one made easier in light of the strong possibility that it’s hard to look for a sudden late-season rally out of the Bucs, given their prevailing horrendous recent run, both straight-up and against the spread.

COMMANDERS (-4.5) over Giants

These two divisional rivals fought to a 20-20 deadlock just two weeks ago. Washington had a bye last week. Meanwhile, the Giants got slapped around by the Eagles. Broad opinions on these two have swung considerably since their initial meeting.

Monday

PACKERS (-7) over Rams

Ooooh … the Rams, under icebox surroundings. It’s tough to work up enthusiasm for that particular circumstance. The Pack are coming in off a bye, which gives you a fresh Aaron Rodgers for the Rams to deal with. As it is, the Rams are not generating powerhouse numbers. Lay it if you play it.

Last week: 4-8.

Season: 91-84-3.