Jets could pick Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner at CB, but it’s unlikely

As part of The Post's 2022 NFL Draft preview, we examine what the Jets might do at each position. Today: cornerbacks

The Jets went young at cornerback last year and it showed. Bryce Hall, Brandin Echols and Michael Carter II were OK, but they did not get their hands on the football enough.

D.J. Reed was signed in free agency, making this less of a need. The Jets could go into the season with Reed on one side and Hall and Echols competing for the other outside spot with Carter II in the slot.

Or general manager Joe Douglas could swing for the fences and take Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner with the No. 4 overall pick. This feels unlikely. Head coach Robert Saleh puts an emphasis on the front seven more than the secondary, and if the Jets face a decision between taking an edge rusher or a cornerback, they’ll take the edge rusher.

If the Jets do pass on a cornerback in the first round, expect them to come back to the position in the middle rounds. Even if the Jets are not trying to land an immediate starter at the position, they need depth there. Kyler Gordon of Washington and Roger McCreary of Auburn could be targets on Day 2 of the draft. Nebraska’s Cam Taylor-Britt and Houston’s Marcus Jones are names to watch later in the draft.

The Jets have not taken a cornerback in the first round since Dee Milliner in 2013. It does not look like that will change this year.