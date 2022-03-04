Jets could erase edge rusher ghosts of the past

INDIANAPOLIS — It only seems as if Weeb Ewbank was the Jets’ coach the last time the team took an edge rusher in the first round of the NFL draft.

It actually was 2008, when the Jets took Vernon Gholston with the No. 6-overall pick, that they last used a first-round selection on the position. We all know how Ghoston worked out, with no sacks in his career, so maybe the scars from that pick kept the Jets away for a while.

But the lack of a pass rusher has been a glaring weakness for the Jets since they traded away John Abraham in 2006. It was evident again in 2021, when the Jets had just 33 sacks. Only six teams had fewer sacks. The Jets were hurt badly by the season-ending Achilles injury to edge-rusher Carl Lawson in the preseason.

The Jets’ leaders in sacks last year were either interior linemen, such as Quinnen Williams (6) and Sheldon Rankins (3) or John Franklin-Myers (6), who played both inside and outside. Bryce Huff (2) had the most sacks of any outside rusher.

So, does that mean this is the year the Jets finally will address the position early in the draft? Head coach Robert Saleh built his defense in San Francisco around the pass rush, specifically Nick Bosa. Now, he could pair someone with Lawson, who is expected back for training camp.

Vernon Gholston with the Jets in 2010 Getty Images

“You guys know how I am with the pass rush,” Saleh said last month at the Senior Bowl. “It’s the one group that makes everyone better on defense and it’s the one group that can take away everybody on offense. Improving our defensive line is always going to be … even when it is as good as it’s going to go get, we’re always going to want to improve that group. It’s something that we’re always looking at. It’s something that we’ll always look at no matter how good we get it.”

The edge rushers will be on display at the Scouting Combine on Saturday when they go through drills. The top two edge rushers are Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson and Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux. The current school of thought is that Hutchinson will be taken at No. 2 by the Lions, but there is a strong chance Thibodeaux is there at No. 4 for the Jets. The Jets interviewed Thibodeaux on Friday.

Kayvon Thibodeaux speaks to reporters during the NFL Draft Combine Getty Images

“It was great,” Thibodeaux said. “I actually just met with them today, just breaking down film, they loved how I could break down and articulate pass rush, run scheme film. So they’re really interested in me as well. I’m excited to see how, and they even asked me too, how would it feel if I wasn’t taken No. 1, and like I said, it’s just all about what I could do to contribute to a Super Bowl, what I can do to contribute to a winning team and help cultivate a winning culture.”

If the Jets pass on Thibodeux at No. 4, they will face another decision at No. 10, where the top edge-rushers available are expected to be Michigan’s David Ojabo, Georgia’s Travon Walker and Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson II. The depth of this edge-rusher class is strong, even though the top of the class is weaker than in years past.

David Ojabo of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates after recording a sack Getty Images

Travon Walker of the Georgia Bulldogs warms up before the game against Michigan Getty Images

“There’s some really cool prospects at the top of the draft,” Saleh said this week. “I get that there’s not that splash name like a Nick Bosa or Chase Young, but these guys are really good. They’re really, really good. It’s going to be exciting to continue to dive deep into all these guys with regard to the direction we go. It’s very deep, too. Don’t count out those guys who fall to late first, early second, too. It’s an exciting group to watch.”

The prospects are there at the position. Will this be the year the Jets finally grab one?

“This is a really good draft in terms of the depth of pass rushers, D-line, offensive line, wide receiver, tight end, this is a good draft,” general manager Joe Douglas said. “The opportunity to get any player that we feel can come in here and improve our roster and help our team on a team friendly deal, it’s a huge thing and it’s a great opportunity with us currently with picks at four and 10 and then four picks in the top 40. We have a real opportunity to add dynamic difference makers to this team.