Jets’ Corey Davis makes sliding TD catch at joint practice

Observations from Thursday’s Jets practice.

Davis up

WR Corey Davis made a beautiful sliding catch for a touchdown on a pass from QB Joe Flacco in a red-zone period against the Giants on Thursday. Davis seems like a forgotten man sometimes with all the young receivers on the Jets, but he has had some good days in camp.

Jets wide receiver Corey Davis catches a pass during practice. Bill Kostroun/New York Post

Drop off

WR Elijah Moore had a bad drop on a throw from QB Mike White during a seven-on-seven period. Moore ran a beautiful double move and was open, but the ball went off his hands.

Caught my eye

Lawrence Cager, who has moved from WR to TE, continues to make plays in training camp. Cager seems to always be open and had a big catch and run again on Thursday against the Giants.

Medical report

CB D.J. Reed and DE Jermaine Johnson both left practice, but head coach Robert Saleh said neither injury was serious. Johnson returned to practice. OT Chuma Edoga and DL Sheldon Rankins were limited. Saleh said they were monitoring their reps after playing a game on Monday.