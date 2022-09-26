Jets considering resting George Fant amid knee injury to heal

The shuffling at tackle continues for the Jets.

Left tackle George Fant is “day-to-day” with a knee injury, according to coach Robert Saleh. Fant left Sunday’s loss to the Bengals in the third quarter after getting beaten for a sack by Trey Hendrickson.

The team signed veteran Mike Remmers to the practice squad with the expectation he will join the active roster once he is “up to speed,” according to his agent, Brett Tessler. This is the 10th NFL season for the 33-year-old Remmers, who has also played for the Chargers, Panthers, Vikings, Giants and Chiefs.

Fant has been dealing with a knee injury since the offseason, and the Jets have been trying to rest him during the week. Saleh said Fant won’t practice Wednesday, which has been standard practice this season, then they will see how he feels. Asked if they should just let Fant rest this week to try to let the knee improve, Saleh said that is a possibility.

“It could very well lead to that,” Saleh said. “He’s got [Monday], [Tuesday] and he’s got the day off Wednesday. Usually his day off is on Wednesday to make sure that he’s just rehabbing and we’ll take it from there.”

The Jets could rest George Fant to allow his knee to get back to 100 percent. Bill Kostroun/New York Post

If Fant can’t play Sunday, the Jets would start Conor McDermott at left tackle if Remmers is not yet up to speed. McDermott is their fifth tackle. The Jets planned on having Mekhi Becton and Fant start entering training camp. Becton suffered a season-ending knee injury early in training camp. Duane Brown was then signed to start at left tackle, but Brown injured his shoulder in practice before Week 1 and is now on injured reserve. Rookie Max Mitchell has started the first three games at right tackle.

“You’re down to your fourth and fifth guys,” Saleh said. “At this point in the season, you don’t anticipate that. But I love the way Max Mitchell has come in and played. He’s done a really nice job. [McDermott] came in on short notice and did an admirable job. Hopefully, if he has to step up again, he’s played a lot of games in this league. At the end of the day, no one cares. You’ve got to line up, you’ve got to play football, you’ve got to protect the quarterback. [Offensive coordinator Mike] LaFleur’s got to find ways to protect the quarterback. No different than we did it against Cleveland. I’ve got confidence the guys can figure it out.”

Brown is eligible to come off IR before the Oct. 9 game against the Dolphins. Saleh said they will have him practice after he comes off IR to see where he’s at before making any decisions.

LB Quincy Williams “dodged a bullet,” Saleh said. Williams suffered what looked like a serious ankle injury in Sunday’s loss. But tests showed no break and Williams only has a high-ankle sprain. Williams will miss time, but Saleh said he is “week-to-week” with the injury.