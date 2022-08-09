Jets’ Chuma Edoga has rough first day replacing Mekhi Becton

Observation from Jets training camp on Tuesday.

Where there’s a Will’ …

Quinnen Williams continued a strong training camp with another good day, frequently showing up in the backfield to flush Zach Wilson out of the pocket on would-be sacks. All in all, the defensive line had a second straight strong showing — if the line had been allowed to hit Wilson, the quarterback would have spent the rest of the day in an ice bath.

Feeding on Chum’

Filling in for the injured Mekhi Becton at right tackle, Chuma Edoga didn’t inspire much confidence. He was regularly beaten, called for at least one penalty on a false start and struggled throughout the day.

Caught my eye

Defensive back Luq Barcoo intercepted Joe Flacco, getting in front of what looked to be a corner route to make the play. Barcoo, a former undrafted free agent, played three games for the Jaguars in 2020 but didn’t step on an NFL field last season.

Medical report

Mekhi Becton’s injury, suffered during Monday’s practice, is an avulsion fracture of the right kneecap and he could miss the entire season. Cornerbacks Brandon Echols and D.J. Reed, running back Ty Johnson and defensive end Vinny Curry all missed practice.