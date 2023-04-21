Jets bring chugging tradition back at Islanders-Jets Game 3

The UBS Arena is hosting familiar company Friday in support of the Islanders, who entered the night trailing the Hurricanes 2-0 in their first-round playoff series.

Several players of the New York Jets are in attendance for Game 3 as the Islanders tried to avoid a 3-0 series deficit, and in the stands.

Chris Streveler, Max Mitchell, Chris Glaser, Jeremy Ruckert, Tyler Conklin, and Kenny Yeboahit were all spotted.

It wouldn’t be a Jets-Islanders mixer if beer were not in hand, as this is not the team’s first go-around.





New York Jets cheer and chug beers at the Islanders’ Game 3 playoff game against the Hurricanes. Twitter

In 2021, Dan Feeney was famously named Beer Chug Guy by Islanders fans for raucously drinking beer while cheering on the fellow New York team.

The Jets guard often sported a No. 67 Islanders jersey in honor of his Jets number while taking part in every bit of fun the Islanders fan base had to offer.

“Oh my God,” Feeney said. “The atmosphere at The Barn is unreal… It’s electric.”





Dan Feeney at an Islanders-Lighting playoff game in 2021. Getty Images

“It’s contagious. It feels like that thing’s dang near shaking,” he said.

Although it was at the Islanders’ new UBA Arena and not at The Barn, the Jets crew is doing nothing short of that in this off-season get-together, as they chanted along with fans, viciously waving rally towels and downing beer together as a team while cheering on the Islanders.