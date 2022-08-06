Jets’ Braxton Berrios debuts new hair as confidence grows

Was that Slim Shady running routes for the Jets?

No, it was just Braxton Berrios sporting a new look for the 2022 campaign. The Jets’ spark plug return-man debuted a bleach blonde hairdo when training camp began and has enjoyed the Eminem jokes from his teammates.

“It was a fun camp thing at first, but I actually grew to like it and I think I’m going to keep it,” Berrios said.

The good vibes from Berrios are a testament to the development of the Jets as a whole. The team is excited, confident, and ready to go out and compete for wins.

“We can do anything,” Berrios said after practice Friday. “We play to win.”

With the confidence comes caution, however. While Berrios was glad to hype up his team and teammates, he was quick to avoid putting any rankings on the Jets’ receiving corps league-wide ability.

“I’m not gonna put a ceiling on it at all, or a floor to be honest,” he said.

Braxton Berrios sports a new hair color. Bill Kostroun/New York Post

Braxton Berrios (10) participates in drills at Jets training camp. Bill Kostroun/New York Post

The 26-year-old utility man’s reserved, yet motivated attitude has fans within the building. Head coach Robert Saleh may be the biggest one.

“He’s a bulldog. He works his absolute tail off. He knows all spots on the offense,” Saleh said. “I love everything about him and the way he goes about his business.”

With a new hairdo and plenty of confidence, Berrios is one of the most experienced players on the Jets’ roster, entering his fourth season with the team. Still, he is one of the most hard working and always looking to get better at his game.

“There’s everything to work on, I don’t think you’re too good at one thing. It’s been an all around approach and really learn from everybody in the room,” he said. “Being a receiver you can always improve.”

His improvement will more than likely come from the offensive side rather than the special teams side of the game. Berrios is already an All-Pro return man who led the league in yards per kick return last season at 30.4. He had 852 kick return yards and a touchdown in 2021.

As a receiver, he had 431 yards and two touchdown catches in 16 games. The potential for more is there, but with a deep receiving corps and the addition of first-round draft pick Garrett Wilson, touches will be hard to come by.